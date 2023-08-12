Philadelphia police investigate fatal motorcycle crash near Boathouse Row

article

A man lost his life while riding a motorcycle near Boathouse Row overnight.

Early Saturday morning, just before 2 a.m., a 51-year-old man was driving a motorcycle eastbound along Kelly Drive, near Boathouse Row.

According to officials, the man lost control of the motorcycle on a curve in the road near St. Joseph University’s Gillin Boathouse and crashed.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police shut down Kelly Drive in both directions for over two hours as the Accident Investigation Division worked to determine details of the crash.

A full investigation is underway. The identity of the man was not released.