Quadruple shooting near North Philadelphia playground kills 2, injures 2 others, police say

A North Philadelphia playground is the scene of a quadruple shooting, as two people were shot and killed and two others are injured.

The shooting happened Friday evening, around 6 p.m., near a playground at 8th and Diamond streets, according to officials.

Two people died at the scene while another was injured.

A fourth person was shot and found at the 2000 block of North Franklin Street.

The injured were taken to Temple University Hospital. There was no word on their conditions.

Officials say all of the individuals shot are adults.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.