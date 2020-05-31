Philadelphia police investigate quadruple shooting in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, in Kensington.

It happened on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where his condition is not known at this time. A 52-year-old man was also shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical donation.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound. She is listed in stable condition at the hospital. A 12-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot two times in the arm. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. No word if the shooting is related to the ongoing riots in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

