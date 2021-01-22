Philadelphia police officer accused of sexual assault of minor

article

A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault of a minor, according to authorities.

Montgomery was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division Friday.

The alleged sexual assault happened five years ago and was reported to SVU in July 2020, according to police.

Officer Rahim Montgomery is facing one count of unlawful contact with a minor to commit indecent assault/indecent exposure, one count of indecent assault, and related charges.

Montgomery, 40, is a 20-year veteran of the department, and most recently assigned to the 9th District.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Montgomery for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.

