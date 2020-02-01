Philadelphia police officer charged with lying about alleged suspect assault

article

A Philadelphia police officer has been charged with making a false report about a suspect who he claimed had assaulted him in 2018.

Officer Keith White, 35, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement, tampering with public records and related offenses.

White's charges came after an investigation into an incident and arrest that occurred on the 200 block of East Louden Street in North Philadelphia on April 13, 2018.



White, then assigned to the East Detective Division, signed a written statement alleging that during a pursuit and arrest for selling narcotics, he had been struck in the mouth by the arrestee, resulting in injuries including bleeding and damage to his teeth.



The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.



White’s statement was later contradicted by video surveillance, according to the district attorney's office.

RELATED STORIES:

Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan resigns from Philadelphia Police Department

Danielle Outlaw named as new Philadelphia Police Department commissioner

Advertisement

Christine Coulter named acting Commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department

Video footage reportedly captured White falling during the pursuit, which may have resulted in the injuries he attributed to being assaulted by the defendant. Video footage also showed the suspect was lying on the ground and did not resist when White handcuffed him.

The district attorney's office withdrew assault charges against the suspect based on the video evidence.

White is a 13-year veteran of the department who was most recently assigned to the 25th District.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter suspended White for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP