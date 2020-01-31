Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan resigns from Philadelphia Police Department

article

Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan has resigned from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Sullivan began in 1982, serving as an officer in the 39th District and held every rank in the department. He also served as a supervisor in several districts and SWAT before commanding two the Training and Education Bureau and the Narcotics Division.

No word on why he resigned from the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

__

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP