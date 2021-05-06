Philadelphia police officer injured during foot pursuit in North Philly
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a foot pursuit in North Philadelphia Thursday night.
It happened on the 2400 block of Glenwood Drive around 7:15 p.m.
According to police, two arrests were made and two guns were recovered.
The officer assigned to the 22nd District was taken to Temple University Hospital. No word on their condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
