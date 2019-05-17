Philadelphia police search for missing 12-year-old boy last seen Wednesday

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Tyzhier Graham was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frankford Transportation Center near Bridge and Pratt Streets.

Tyzhier is 4'4", 90 pounds, with medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an 'A' on the front and a black polo shirt with a charter school logo. He was also wearing khaki pants and black sneakers.

Police say Tyzhier suffers from developmental disabilities and may have difficulty remembering his address and phone number.

Anyone with any information on Tyzhier's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3154 or 911.