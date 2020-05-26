Philadelphia police search for missing 16-year-old

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ellehsa Shahi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, May 23, on the 5700 block of West Dakota Street.

The teen is described as 5-foot-2, 105 lbs, with a thin build, medium, fair complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, with a black purse, and pink brand backpack. She is also known to frequent the area of 5200 Woodland Ave.

Anyone with any information on Shahi's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

