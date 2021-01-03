Philadelphia Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing child.

Naasia Neal was last seen on Friday, January 1 at her residence on the 2000 block of W. Montgomery Avenue.

Her phone was last tracked to the area of 2300 Huntingdon Street on 1/1/21, but her cell service has been disconnected since then.

Naasia is 11-years-old, 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information on Naasia Neal's whereabouts is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093