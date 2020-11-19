Philadelphia police search for missing 13-year-old girl

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Frankford.

Melissa Santana was last seen on the 3100 block of Frankford Street on Tuesday, Nov. 10 around 8 p.m.

Santana is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 lbs. She has a small build, medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Santana's whereabouts is asked to please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or 911.

