Philadelphia police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Leienna Cuevas, 13, was last seen on Saturday, October 23, at approximately 5:20 p.m., by her mother at their residence, on the 1600 block of Hoffnagle Street.

Cuevas is approximately 5 feet tall, approximately 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an anime female character on it and black Adidas pants with white lettering.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leienna Cuevas is encouraged to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter