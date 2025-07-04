Philadelphia weather: Sunny, warm Fourth of July expected across the region

The Brief Blue skies and sunshine are expected for the 4th of July. Complete darkness is expected to come at 9:10 p.m. Low humidity will only last for Friday and Saturday before picking up for the rest of the week.



Party-goers throughout the Northeast can enjoy a dry and sunny 4th of July.

What we know:

The nice weather came just in time for Independence Day after scattered storms rolled across the region earlier this week. Independence Day in Philadelphia will be seasonably warm with low humidity throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid 80s across the region, dropping to the low 70s for fireworks. Sunset will start around 8:30 p.m., with complete darkness creeping in around 9:10 p.m.

For beach-goers, ocean temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s.

The rest of the weekend is also shaping up to be a nice, with low humidity on Saturday with a high of 89 degrees. The low humidity will not last long though, as Sunday and Monday pick up some of the moisture.