Philadelphia Police searching for young, missing siblings

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s help in locating two missing children.

Ajah Drakefield, 13, and Mekhi Drakefield, 9, were last seen Friday at 3:49 p.m.

Police say their grandmother went to Samuel Pennypacker Elementary School on Friday afternoon to pick up the children.

Both children put their schoolbags in their grandmother's vehicle and walked off from there. Both children have not been seen since.

Ajah is described as being 5 feet 2 inches, 115 pounds, with a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Mekhi is described as being 4 feet 11 inches, 55 pounds, very thin build, medium brown complexion, dark brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and blue spiral design hooded sweatshirt, light blue shirt, navy blue pants, and gray shoes.

