Philadelphia police searching for missing 59-year-old woman

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 59-year-old woman reported missing late last week.

Detectives say Joanne Boyer was last seen Thursday afternoon at Pennsylvania Hospital on the 800 block of Spruce Street.

She was last seen walking eastbound on Pine Street.

Boyer is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise t-shirt, grey hoodie, blue jeans, tan slippers and purple glasses.

She is also described as having a tattoo of the name "Bud" on her chest, and tattoos of the names "Laura, Robert, Joanne, Kate" on either left/right calf, and a surgical scar on her neck.

Anyone with information on Boyer's whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.

