Philadelphia police searching for suspect in multiple stalking incidents, sexual assaults

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with multiple stalking incidents and sexual assaults over a three-day span.

The first incident happened on May 15 at 2:45 a.m.. According to police, a bartender left a club on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue when she was followed home to Media by a man driving a silver Dodge Charger. The woman’s boyfriend was home and the suspect fled the scene. Video from the club shows a grey Dodge in the parking lot.

A second incident was reported on May 16 when a woman left a gentlemen’s club on the 100 block of Spring Garden Street at midnight. Police say the woman drove home to West Norriton Township. At some point, she realized a grey Dodge Charger was following her. She tried to evade the vehicle by making several turns and eventually went to a Wawa in attempt to get the vehicle tag. The tag was obstructed due to a tag cover. The woman called 911 and made a report with the West Norriton Township Police Department.

The same night on the 3400 block of North 11th Street around 5 a.m., a woman was seated in her vehicle when she noticed a man exit a vehicle that was parked several cars ahead of her. The man approached her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she exit her car. According to police, the man moved her to an alley and sexually assaulted the victim.

Philadelphia police released surveillance images of the suspect's Dodge Charger (Philadelphia Police Department)

On May 17, around 9:30 p.m., on the 1500 block of Hamilton Street police say a woman left her job at a gentleman’s club at 6700 Essington Ave and drove home. When she entered her apartment parking garage, a grey Dodge Charger, piggybacks the security gate opening and follows her vehicle. The woman normally parks on the first level but continued to the third level. The suspect parked three cars from her, then walked around. When the male was walking, the woman exited the garage and called 911.

Police say on May 18 around midnight a woman was returning from a gentleman’s club at 2700 S Front St. when she observed an unknown man in her apartment complex. The man slid along the wall towards the complaint who ran screaming to a neighbor’s apartment before fleeing the scene. Video recovered shows a man in dark clothing entering the building behind residents.

A second incident was reported on May 18 around 10:20 a.m. on the 900 block of North 8th Street. According to police, two women told police that a man posed as an electrical worker and gained access to their apartment. Once inside he produced a silver handgun, then sexually assaulted the women.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a chunky build between his mid-20s and early 30s. If you have any information, please call police.

