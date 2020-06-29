Philadelphia police seek assistance locating missing 17-year-old

article

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old female.

Officials say, Genisis Agosto was last seen just after 12:15 p.m. Friday, June 26. Her last known location was the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street, in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood.

Agosto is described as 5’2” and weighs about 153 pounds. She is said to have a light build, brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide details about the clothes she was wearing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Agosto are asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP