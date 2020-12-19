Philadelphia police seek help finding endangered 73-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 73-year-old man considered endangered.
Leroy Shuler last seen at 4:00 A.M on Saturday, December 19th on the 1200 block of Webster Street.
Police say he is 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds, thin build, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, gray hair and tattoos on the left arm of a piano and Egyptian ankh.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with fur, black hat, blue jeans, tan boots and with a blue suitcase with wheels.
Anyone with any information on Leroy's whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.
____
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter