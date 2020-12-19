Philadelphia police seek help finding endangered 73-year-old man

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 73-year-old man considered endangered.

Leroy Shuler last seen at 4:00 A.M on Saturday, December 19th on the 1200 block of Webster Street.

Police say he is 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds, thin build, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, gray hair and tattoos on the left arm of a piano and Egyptian ankh.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with fur, black hat, blue jeans, tan boots and with a blue suitcase with wheels.

Anyone with any information on Leroy's whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.

