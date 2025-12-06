Bucks County man arrested, accused of raping nieces

article

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Levittown this week accused of raping his two nieces. Yasyn Siplin was arrested on Dec. 4. Siplin's nieces were 11 and six years old at the time of the alleged crimes.



U.S. Marshals arrested a Levittown man this week accused of assaulting his two young nieces.

Suspect wanted in New Jersey

What we know:

Yasyn Siplin was arrested at his Levittown home on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Officials said he was wanted in New Jersey for allegedly raping his two nieces. According to Marshals, the girls were 11 and six years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

SUGGESTED: Man shot to death during dispute with first floor neighbor in North Philadelphia

Marshals and officers with the Tullytown Borough Police Department responded to Siplin's home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and arrested him without incident.

Siplin was charged with aggravated assault on a minor and arraigned this week. A judge set his bail at $1 million.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when Siplin will be back in court. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.