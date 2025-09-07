Philadelphia Police seek suspect in Kensington hit-and-run

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning. A vehicle struck the pedestrian who was crossing the intersection at Trenton Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington. The victim reportedly suffered a fractured hip, leg injuries, lacerations and a head injury.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

According to police, at roughly 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 7, a vehicle described as possibly being a black Jeep Wrangler struck the pedestrian who was crossing the intersection at Trenton Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington.

Officials say the vehicle was headed westbound on Lehigh Avenue at the time of the crash and that the driver did not stop to help the victim, but rather fled the scene.

The victim reportedly suffered a fractured hip, leg injuries, lacerations and a head injury, and was transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment and underwent surgery.

This is a developing story—check back for updates.