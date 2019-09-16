Philadelphia priest deemed unsuitable for ministry after child sex abuse allegation

article

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has found one of its priests unsuitable for ministry based on a substantiated child sex abuse allegation, according to church officials.

Reverend Christopher D. Lucas, 63, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the early 1970s.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said it learned of the allegation in the fall of 2018 and that it was the first allegation of its kind lodged against Father Lucas.

The archdiocese said the alleged abuse occurred when Father Lucas himself was a minor. He had not yet been ordained nor had he entered a program of priestly formation.

The allegation was immediately referred to law enforcement, according to the archdiocese. An investigation into Lucas was launched after law enforcement declined to press charges.

The Archdiocesan Professional Responsibilities Review Board (APRRB) recommended that Lucas was unsuitable for ministry based the allegation. Archbishop Chaput accepted its recommendation and determined that Father Lucas was unsuitable for ministry.

Parishioners were informed of the decision at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Manayunk and John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, Father Lucas’ most recent assignments.

Advertisement

Father Lucas was ordained in 1985 as member of the Conventual Franciscan Friars. In 2002 he was incardinated as a diocesan priest for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

He has served at the following parishes, schools and offices in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia: