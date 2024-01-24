Philadelphia prisoner escape: Police searching for 'dangerous' teen inmate who fled from CHOP

article

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a "dangerous" teen prisoner who they say escaped custody Wednesday afternoon.

Shane Pryor, 17, slipped police custody in the Emergency Room parking lot at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia around noon.

Pryor, who police say is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants, and does not have shoes on.

In a post on X, police said the escaped prisoner was last seen in the area of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

Police have urged the public not to approach the teen, who they consider to be "dangerous."