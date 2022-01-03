Philadelphia residents warned to avoid 'unaffiliated' pop-up COVID-19 testing sites
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials are asking residents to avoid COVID-19 pop-up testing sites that are not affiliated with the city's health department.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says they were notified last week of small pop-up tents that were offering free COVID-19 testing in Center City.
Officials say staff who were working at the sites claimed they were funded by FEMA.
Over the weekend, city officials say they were able to confirm that the sites were not funded by FEMA. As a result, the city has asked residents who see the pop-up testing tents to avoid them and contact the health department to report them.
Residents can use the department's testing finder at phila.gov/testing. The city also says that people who are experiencing symptoms but cannot find testing should act as if they are already positive.
The city's warning came in their COVID-19 response update on Monday. In the same update, officials revealed that in the last two weeks 38 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive
Over the last two weeks, Philadelphia is also averaging 2,654 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
