Philadelphia road closures: 4th of July events will impact traffic across the city

The Brief Several road closures will take effect in the days leading up to 4th of July. Road closures on 4th of July week will start on Wednesday and continue through the holiday. Philadelphia is expected to experience an influx of tourists to celebrate America's 250th birthday.



Philadelphia is gearing up for a busy week leading up to 4th of July and America's 250th anniversary celebration.

Many events are scheduled to take place throughout the city, meaning visitors and residents alike should be aware of road closures.

What we know:

Thousands of visitors are expected to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in Philadelphia, and the city is ready to party with several events on tap over the next several days. Here are all the road closures that will impact the city over the 4th of July week.

Wednesday, July 1

Wawa Free Hoagie Day

Road Closures (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street

5th Street between Market Street and Race Street

6th Street between Market Street and Race Street

Additional Closures

Northbound traffic lane on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Red, White, and Blue To Do

Road Closures

Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street: 11 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade

Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street: 12 p.m. on July 2 through 5 p.m. on July 3

Rolling Parade Closures

Market Street at 5th Street: Beginning at 11 a.m. until the parade passes

Chestnut Street at 5th Street: Beginning at 11:15 a.m. until the parade passes

All American Block Party

Road closure Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Road Closures:

3rd Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street

Dock Street between 3rd Street and Walnut Street

Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street

Salute to Service: United States Army Band and Soilder Chorus

Road Closures (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

6th Street between Arch Street and Market Street

Lane Closure

Northbound traffic lane on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Pedestrian Impact

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Salute to Independence Parade

Closure Hours: 4 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The following streets will be closed to accommodate parade staging and formation activities:

3rd Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

4th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

5th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

Parade Route Closures

Closure Hours: Beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade

The following streets will be closed to accommodate the parade route and related operations:

E. Market from 6th Street to 17th Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

13th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 17th Street

N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

15th Street between Cherry Street to Chestnut Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Arch Street and 20th Street

16th Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street

17th Street between Race Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street

19th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street

20th Street between Vine Street and Race Street

Chestnut Street between 11th Street and 16th Street

POPS on Independence

Road Closures

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

6th Street between Market Street and Race Street: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pedestrian Impact

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

Closure Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed to vehicle traffic

North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed to pedestrians