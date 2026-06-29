Philadelphia road closures: 4th of July events will impact traffic across the city
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is gearing up for a busy week leading up to 4th of July and America's 250th anniversary celebration.
Many events are scheduled to take place throughout the city, meaning visitors and residents alike should be aware of road closures.
What we know:
Thousands of visitors are expected to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in Philadelphia, and the city is ready to party with several events on tap over the next several days. Here are all the road closures that will impact the city over the 4th of July week.
Wednesday, July 1
Wawa Free Hoagie Day
Road Closures (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street
- 5th Street between Market Street and Race Street
- 6th Street between Market Street and Race Street
Additional Closures
- Northbound traffic lane on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Red, White, and Blue To Do
Road Closures
- Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street: 11 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade
- Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- 5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street: 12 p.m. on July 2 through 5 p.m. on July 3
Rolling Parade Closures
- Market Street at 5th Street: Beginning at 11 a.m. until the parade passes
- Chestnut Street at 5th Street: Beginning at 11:15 a.m. until the parade passes
All American Block Party
Road closure Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Road Closures:
- 3rd Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street
- Dock Street between 3rd Street and Walnut Street
- Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street
Salute to Service: United States Army Band and Soilder Chorus
Road Closures (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street
- 6th Street between Arch Street and Market Street
Lane Closure
- Northbound traffic lane on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Pedestrian Impact
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Salute to Independence Parade
Closure Hours: 4 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The following streets will be closed to accommodate parade staging and formation activities:
- 3rd Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
- 4th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
- 5th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
Parade Route Closures
Closure Hours: Beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade
The following streets will be closed to accommodate the parade route and related operations:
- E. Market from 6th Street to 17th Street
- 7th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 8th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 9th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 10th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 11th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 12th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 13th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 17th Street
- N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street
- 15th Street between Cherry Street to Chestnut Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Arch Street and 20th Street
- 16th Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street
- 17th Street between Race Street and Arch Street
- 18th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street
- 19th Street between Vine Street and Cherry Street
- 20th Street between Vine Street and Race Street
- Chestnut Street between 11th Street and 16th Street
POPS on Independence
Road Closures
- Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- 6th Street between Market Street and Race Street: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Pedestrian Impact
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Celebration of Freedom Ceremony
Closure Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed to vehicle traffic
- North sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street closed to pedestrians