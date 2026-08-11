Lumberton councilwoman, husband accused of submitting false signatures in primary ballot case

The Brief Lumberton Township Committeewoman Gina LaPlaca and her husband, Jason Carty, were charged Monday, August 10 with submitting fraudulent signatures to place LaPlaca on the June 2026 Democratic primary ballot. Prosecutors say some people listed on LaPlaca's petition did not sign or authorize their names, and without those signatures, she would not have qualified for the ballot. LaPlaca previously pleaded guilty to child abuse and DUI charges after a March 2025 arrest for driving drunk with her child in the car.



Lumberton Township Committeewoman Gina LaPlaca and her husband Jason Carty are facing criminal charges after prosecutors say they submitted fraudulent signatures to place LaPlaca on the June 2026 Democratic primary ballot, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

What we know:

Bradshaw announced Monday, August 10 that LaPlaca, 47, and Carty, 49, were charged after an investigation found multiple individuals whose names and signatures appeared on LaPlaca's nominating petition said they had not signed or authorized anyone to sign for them.

The petition, submitted to the Lumberton Township Municipal Clerk by Carty, included an affidavit signed by LaPlaca swearing she "personally circulated the petition [and] that such petition was signed by each of the signers thereof in his/her own handwriting[.]" The investigation revealed both Carty and LaPlaca collected signatures.

Prosecutors say that without the fraudulent signatures, LaPlaca's petition would have lacked the required number of signatures to be a candidate for the primary.

LaPlaca was charged by summons with Making a False Statement Under Oath (Fourth Degree), Knowingly Filing a False Petition (Third Degree), two counts of Tampering with Public Records or Information (Third Degree), and Falsifying or Tampering with Records (Fourth Degree). Carty faces similar charges, except for Making a False Statement Under Oath.

LaPlaca’s previous legal troubles

Dig deeper:

On St. Patrick's Day 2025, an investigation began after another driver reported LaPlaca’s vehicle swerving and nearly hitting oncoming cars. Police say they arrested her at her home after reviewing video footage provided by the witness.

The Lumberton Township Police Department’s investigation found LaPlaca had a blood alcohol concentration of .30%. In New Jersey, the legal limit is .08%.

LaPlaca, who previously served as Lumberton Township mayor, pleaded guilty to child abuse and DUI charges after being accused of driving drunk with her child in the car. She was sentenced to three years of supervision under a diversionary program for first-time offenders.

Judge Craig A. Ambrose ordered LaPlaca to continue attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and follow all conditions of the Pretrial Intervention program. She also must comply with requirements from the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

LaPlaca was ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed on her vehicle. She told the court she voluntarily installed the device in October 2025 and completed outpatient and intensive treatment programs for alcoholism.

After her guilty plea, LaPlaca said, "I have never felt more humbled than I do standing before my community today. The weight of my actions is something I carry deeply. What I did was wrong. It was dangerous. It was inexcusable. I drove while intoxicated with my child in the car — a choice that could have caused irreversible harm. That reality is something I will live with, and learn from, for the rest of my life."

What's next:

LaPlaca and Carty are scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly on September 21.

LaPlaca must continue to meet the requirements of her diversionary program and comply with all court-ordered conditions.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many signatures on the petition were found to be fraudulent or whether any additional individuals may face charges. There is no information on whether LaPlaca will remain in her current position on the Lumberton Township Committee.