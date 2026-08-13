Suspect sought in Delaware movie theater robbery

The Brief Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint inside a movie theater in Wilmington. The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim and demanded money while flashing a handgun. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Delaware State Police.



Delware State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed someone at gunpoint inside a Wilmington movie theater.

What we know:

State police shared surveillance phots of the unknown suspect inside the Regal Brandywine Town Center theater just before midnight on Aug. 7.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim and demanded money while flashing a handgun. The victim initially refused, state police say, but the suspect forcibly took their money and fled the area.

The victim was not injured, according to state police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police.