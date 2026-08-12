8-year-old from Delaware breaks 3 national records at Junior Olympic Games

The Brief An 8-year-old girl from Bear, Delaware broke three national records at the Junior Olympic Games in Iowa. Emeri Cotton set records in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. It's not known what her exact winning times were in each race.



An 8-year-old girl from Bear, Delaware has broken three national records at one of the country’s top youth track events. Emeri Cotton’s performance at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa, has made her a rising star in youth track.

What we know:

Emeri Cotton competed in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races at the Junior Olympic Games in Iowa, breaking national records in each race.

Cotton comes from a family with a strong athletic background, with her grandfather founding the Cotton Club Posse running club after the family moved from Philadelphia to Delaware in the late 1990s.

Her father, Sam Cotton, and her uncle are among those who have trained and mentored her.

What they're saying:

"Pretty much once he started it, from then on. My siblings took over and it’s pretty much a family tradition that we’ve been growing," said Sam Cotton, Emeri’s coach and dad.

Now three generations in, the Cotton family continues its track legacy, with Emeri making her mark as the youngest standout.

Emeri is supported not just by her dad but also by her uncle and grandfather, making her success a true family affair.

"It’s a great feeling to have my daughter accomplish what she’s accomplished at such a young age. So the goal is just to be humble," said Sam Cotton.

"When I got to the starting line, I was nervous a little bit but when I heard my records I broke, I was happy," said Emeri Cotton. When asked if she thought she would break all the records, she said, "Yeah. I knew cuz I’m fast."

Emeri is already looking ahead, with dreams of someday making it to the Olympics.

"When I have all of my medals around me, it feels good. And when I stand on the podium and everyone stands for me? I feel good," said Emeri. Her family describes her as competitive but humble and focused on having fun. "After she’s done running, she don’t even know what she did. The first thing she wants to do is get something to eat and go get in the pool."

What we don't know:

It's also unknown whether Emeri will compete in additional youth meets this year.