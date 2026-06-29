Philadelphia Salute to Independence Parade route shortens for heat safety

The Brief Parade organizers have shortened the Salute to Independence Parade route due to expected triple-digit heat Thursday and Friday. The new route is now one mile instead of 2.4 miles, starting at 5th and Chestnut and ending at Chestnut and South Broad. Health experts warn people to stay hydrated in these conditions.



Organizers of the Salute to Independence Parade have shortened the parade route for the July 3 event, citing safety concerns as triple-digit heat and an Extreme Heat Watch are expected Thursday and Friday.

What we know:

Parade producer Todd Marcocci said, "So we actually took the route that was 2.4 miles long down to one mile."

The new route will start at 5th Street and Chestnut Street, goes to 6th Street, turns right on 6th Street, makes a left on Market Street all the way up to City Hall, turns left on Juniper Street, and ends at Chestnut and South Broad streets.

Organizers spent the day Monday making final preparations to floats at the Convention Center.

John Shaw with Shaw Parades said, "We’re at about 60% done. I’d hope by tomorrow evening, we’ll be at about 90% and then the last 10% on the 1st."

The parade will feature over 250 elements, including about 20 floats and more than 40 marching bands, according to the producer.

With the parade set to kick off Friday at noon, health experts warn those outside to take precautions. Sumeet Mainigi, MD, Jefferson Health cardiologist, said, "Our bodies are just going to be losing so much fluid from sweating in these insensible losses that you have to replace it."

The parade’s timing will depend on pacing, but all floats and bands are scheduled to begin at noon Friday.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not said if there will be additional cooling stations or water distribution along the new parade route.