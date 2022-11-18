Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials.

The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man, who worked in sanitation for five years, was shot multiple times.

According to police, medics pronounced him dead on scene at 10:35 a.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke briefly at the scene of the crime and said the shooting is not believed to be random.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.