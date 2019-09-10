Philadelphia School District gears up for 2nd Annual 'Dress Down Day'

article

Dress Down Day isn’t until the beginning of October, but the annual fundraiser benefitting Philadelphia’s public schools is already generating buzz.

On Monday, officials held a pep rally and pop-up shop in Love Park to help kick off the fundraising effort.

Last year, more than 1,200 people ditched their work clothes in favor of the Dress Down Day t-shirt, raising more than $38,000 for 140 different Philadelphia public schools.

The funds will be used to address priorities and needs as identified by school leadership through The Fund’s PhillyFUNDamentals platform.

The second iteration of Dress Down Day will be held on Friday, Oct. 4.

Those interested in ordering t-shirts and pins can do so online through Wednesday, Sept. 18. Specific schools can be identified as beneficiaries of the contributions through the site.