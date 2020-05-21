Philadelphia School District to hold virtual graduation ceremony

article

The Philadelphia School District says it will celebrate 2020 high school graduates with a virtual ceremony on June 9th.

School Superintendent Dr. William Hite made the announcement during a Thursday morning conference. The ceremony will be broadcasted at 11 a.m. on television, Facebook and the school district's website.

Dr. Hite says the school district is also working on putting together a virtual dance party for graduates. Details on that event are forthcoming.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

While students will enjoy the ceremony from the comfort of their own homes, Dr. Hite says parents, guardians and school staff want to caps and gowns made available to graduates.

The district says it is working to provide all graduating seniors from all 54 Philadelphia schools with the traditional graduation attire.

Advertisement

RELATED

Family and friends celebrate North Philly college graduate with drive-by parade

High schools hold drive-thru graduation party for class of 2020

Tennessee dad builds stage in front yard so daughter can have graduation ceremony

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP