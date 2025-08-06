Philadelphia sex assaults: Suspect arrested for pattern of assaults

article

A suspect wanted in a series of sexual assault incidents over the last three weeks was taken into custody on Wednesday.

What we know:

Dyson Walker, 37, was wanted in connection with as many as five reported sexual assaults that occurred between July 18 and Aug. 3.

Investigators say the reported assaults formed a pattern based on the modus operandi, offender description, and geographic proximity.

Police had previously released surveillance images of the suspect walking near the scene of one of the incidents.

Timeline:

Police say the following incidents were reported:

July 18

Police say a victim was walking her dog on the 1900 block of Spruce Street at 6:40 a.m., when the offender approached and sexually assaulted her.

July 19

At around 3:13 a.m. on the 2000 block of Delancey Street, police say a victim said she was attempting to enter her apartment building when an unknown offender approached and sexually assaulted her.

August 2

At around 8:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Waverly Street, police say a victim said the offender approached her from behind, reached over her shoulder, and sexually assaulted her.

August 3

On the 400 block of South 15th Street at around 1:00 a.m., police say another victim said that while walking to her car, the offender approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Just hours later at 12:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Webster Street, police say another victim told them that while unlocking her front door, an unknown male walked up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Philadelphia police.