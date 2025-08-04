Sexual assault pattern in Philadelphia under investigation: police

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a pattern of sexual assault incidents that occurred between July and August.

What we know:

According to police, there have been five reported sexual assaults reported with a pattern based on modus operandi, offender description, and geographic proximity.

Police say the following incidents were reported:

7/18/2025 — 19XX Spruce St — 6:40 a.m Complainant states she was walking her dog when the offender approached and sexually assaulted her. 7/19/2025 — 20XX Delancey St — 3:13 a.m. Complainant states she was attempting to enter her apartment building when an unknown offender approached and sexually assaulted her. 8/2/2025 — 16XX Waverly St — 8:15 a.m. Complainant states the offender approached her from behind, reached over her shoulder, and sexually assaulted her.. 8/3/2025 — 4XX S. 15th St — 1:00 a.m. Complainant states that while walking to her car, the offender approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. 8/3/2025 — 25XX Webster St — 12:30 p.m. Complainant states that while unlocking her front door, an unknown male walked up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The offender is described as a Black male, approximately 5'11" to 6'0", with long dreadlocks/twists/braids, sometimes worn in a ponytail.