Philadelphia snow forecast: Possible snow Monday night into Tuesday as temps plunge in Delaware Valley

We're still waiting on some real deal snow for Philly.

Even though we've seen a good bit of snow in parts of Pennsylvania outside of Philly, Philadelphia is still waiting on an inch of snow. It's been over 700 days since the last inch of snow, which is a record. The last big snow in Philly was on January 29, 2022.

So, do we get that inch on Tuesday in Philadelphia? We have a shot.

The latest information has snow rolling into Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey and the Philly suburbs Monday night between 9 p.m.-10 p.m. and lasting into Tuesday midday.

Plan for snow to fall, some slippery roads and slow travel and delays during the morning commute on Tuesday. But, not everyone will see snow at that time.

The latest future radars want to break up the storm bringing the snow overnight Monday. This means we'll just have spotty areas of snow Tuesday morning before and after sunrise.

If you were hoping for a lot of snow, this is not your storm.

We're looking at a coating to two inches right now. It's still a bit too early to pinpoint snow totals, but totals will be on the low side.

Right now, the models are between an inch to two inches for Philly, so we have the potential to end that snowless streak.

There's also potential for this storm to slide more out to sea, which would mean no snow or just a coating.

The snow totals will become more clear in about a day, and we'll get them out to you.

As of the time of this article, Saturday night, future radars agree with a coating to two inches across our area with the models between Philly getting one or two inches.

The region will remain cold throughout the next week.

