Expand / Collapse search

Did Philadelphia finally break its snowless streak?

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:33AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia Winter Weather: Snow, rain fall as weekend storm wraps

FOX 29's Drew Anderson is breaking down this weekend's winter storm, discussing snow totals, lingering snow and rain and look into the week ahead.

PHILADELPHIA - It's been nearly two years since Philadelphia has seen over an inch of snow, and it appears that streak continues through yet another winter storm!

This weekend's nor'easter was expected to finally end the city's snowfall drought.

However, Philadelphia, along with parts of eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, only saw a light coating, or just a trace of snow.

Flurries did fall Saturday afternoon, but quickly turned to heavy rain, washing away any remnants of the white stuff!

Related

Philadelphia's snowless streak expected to continue as rain dominates weekend storm
article

Philadelphia's snowless streak expected to continue as rain dominates weekend storm

You might see some flakes in Philadelphia this weekend, but forecasters don't believe it will be enough to break the city's ongoing snowless streak.

Most of the storm's snow fell in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, with totals ranging from 6 inches, up to a foot! Click here to see snow totals throughout the Delaware Valley.

So, Philadelphia's snowless streak is still going strong - over 700 days at this point!

Related

How long has Philadelphia gone without seeing over an inch of snow?
article

How long has Philadelphia gone without seeing over an inch of snow?

Philadelphia is in something of a snow drought, but forecasters are optimistic it could end this winter.

The last measurable snowfall to blanket the area was back on January 29, 2022, when forecasters measured nearly 6 inches.

This ongoing record has far surpassed the second-longest snow drought of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15 1973.

Will Philadelphia break the streak this winter? Only time and weather forecasts will tell!