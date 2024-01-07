Did Philadelphia finally break its snowless streak?

It's been nearly two years since Philadelphia has seen over an inch of snow, and it appears that streak continues through yet another winter storm!

This weekend's nor'easter was expected to finally end the city's snowfall drought.

However, Philadelphia, along with parts of eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, only saw a light coating, or just a trace of snow.

Flurries did fall Saturday afternoon, but quickly turned to heavy rain, washing away any remnants of the white stuff!

Most of the storm's snow fell in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, with totals ranging from 6 inches, up to a foot! Click here to see snow totals throughout the Delaware Valley.

So, Philadelphia's snowless streak is still going strong - over 700 days at this point!

The last measurable snowfall to blanket the area was back on January 29, 2022, when forecasters measured nearly 6 inches.

This ongoing record has far surpassed the second-longest snow drought of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15 1973.

Will Philadelphia break the streak this winter? Only time and weather forecasts will tell!