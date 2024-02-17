Philadelphia snow totals: How much snow fell across Delaware Valley overnight?

An overnight winter storm brought measurable snow across the Delaware Valley, including up to a foot of snow in places north and west of Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service measured 3 inches in Philadelphia by early Saturday morning, with similar accumulations in surrounding counties like Chester and Delaware.

The snowfall totals grow the farther north you go, like in Montgomery County where 5 inches was measured in Pennsburg and Bucks County, where 8 inches piled up in Kintersville.

Areas in the far north and west of the Delaware Valley bore the brunt of the overnight storm with over a foot of snow having fallen in Berks County and Lehigh counties.

Snow accumulations in parts of central and southern New Jersey were on par with neighboring places in Pennsylvania.

Parts of Camden County saw more than 4 inches of snow by sunrise Saturday. While areas in Burlington, Gloucester and Atlantic counties were around 3 inches.

The only reported snowfall totals in Delaware by Saturday morning came from Kent County, where forecasters measured around 2 inches.