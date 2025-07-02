Philadelphia strike: Negotiations to resume Wednesday as District Council 33 strike wears on

The Brief Philadelphia and District Council 33 will meet at the negotiating table on Wednesday. District Council 33's 9,000 members walked off the job on Tuesday after their contract expired. The strike includes Philadelphia Sanitation Department members, causing a massive trash problem in the city.



District Council 33 and Philadelphia leaders will meet at the negotiating table on Wednesday as the two sides continue to try to hammer out a new contract that will bring a crippling strike to an end before the Fourth of July weekend.

Union members walked off the job on Tuesday after a midnight deadline came and went without the two sides agreeing to a new deal. District Council 33 represents over 9,000 workers from various departments, including the Philadelphia Sanitation Department, which has caused mountains of trash to pile up on city streets.

Mayor Cherelle Parker on Tuesday continued to tout the city's latest offer, which she called "historic" and "fiscally responsible."

What's New?:

District Council 33 and Philadelphia leaders will continue negotiations on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after its 9,000 members took to the picket lines.

The strike has most notably created a trash nightmare in Philadelphia, as residents have been asked to haul their own garbage to one of 60 dumping sites.

Piles of trash bags quickly grew overnight Tuesday, overflowing dumpsters and spilling onto sidewalks across the city.

The backstory:

District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest union that includes workers from several critical departments, went on strike at midnight Tuesday.

The strike included members of Philadelphia's sanitation department, which temporarily ended trash collection across the city.

Other departments involved in the strike include members of the water department, 911 dispatch, and parks and recreation employees.

Mayor Parker said the city's latest offer includes a wage increase of over 12%, which she claims is more than any mayor in their first term over the last 30 years.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that means an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said in a video posted to Facebook.

Featured article

That offer, which Parker called "historic," "fair," and "fiscally responsible," was not enough to entice union leaders who have held firm on their demands.

With Philadelphia's sanitation workers on the picket lines, the strike has most notably created a trash nightmare across the city just before the Fourth of July weekend.

Thousands will gather in the city to celebrate Independence Day, including Wawa Welcome America's annual "Party on the Parkway" concert and fireworks.

"I've said to the city of Philadelphia, on multiple occasions, that I want nothing more than for us to reach a fair and fiscally responsible agreement," Parker said.