Philadelphia to allow walk-up ordering, food trucks

Philadelphia city leaders say they’ll now allow walk-up ordering at restaurants and food trucks, which is a small step in a much more complicated plan to allow businesses to reopen while keeping the deadly virus at bay.

Philly’s top doctor says look for a plan later this week.

“It will involve reducing the number of people in any one setting, barriers to stop the transfer of droplets possibly carrying the virus to one person to another, spacing people, and masks,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Governor Tom Wolf is sticking with his plan for counties, including Philadelphia the suburbs, moving to the yellow phase on June 5.

“Every county, including those who saw the highest infection rates, will soon be able to make it into the yellow phase,” he said Tuesday.

The head of the region’s chamber of commerce says his members are ready to reopen amid questions about safety, timing and consumer fears.

“We represent the free enterprise system. Our membership accounts for 600,000 employees across throughout the City of Philadelphia. They’re anxious to get started. There are no rose colored glasses. There’s a reason why it’s called the yellow phase for a reason and there will be a cautious approach,” Rob Wonderling, president of Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, said.

