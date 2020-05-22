All Pennsylvania counties anticipated to advance to yellow phase by June 5, Wolf says

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, are anticipated to move into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan by June 5, according to Governor Tom Wolf.

Gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed in yellow phase counties, as is the resumption of many retail, office and factory activities. Still ordered to remain closed are gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, and theaters. Other restrictions remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.

Wolf is accelerating his reopening plan even though more than 20 Pennsylvania counties remain above the state’s target for new infections that were supposed to qualify them for an easing of pandemic restrictions — and eight counties are more than three times over.

This is significant news for counties in the southeast part of the state, including Philadelphia, which has restlessly been locked in the red phase of Wolf's plan. The region is home to 60% of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents.

“It’s clear from the Commonwealth’s action that the work of Philadelphians—complying with the Stay at Home Order, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, and wearing masks—has put us in a much safer position than we were in two months ago. We successfully flattened the curve to prevent a hospital surge, and we undoubtedly slowed the spread of COVID-19 and saved many lives. I cannot thank our residents and business owners enough for their tremendous sacrifices during this extremely challenging time," Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday.

Eight counties are moving to yellow a week earlier, on May 29: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

Wolf also announced the first batch of counties moving to “green,” the least restrictive phase of his reopening plan: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren. All of them are lightly populated counties across a northern swath of the state.

Health officials have said they were working on specific guidelines for counties in the green phase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

