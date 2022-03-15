Philadelphia's Work to Ride program to bring polo classic to Fairmount Park

Philadelphia's Work to Ride program is bringing world-famous polo champions to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park. The program, known for giving kids a new lease on life, hopes to attract thousands of visitors during Philadelphia's first polo classic on September 24 at Chamounix Stables.

Nacho Figueras, the David Beckham of polo, will lend his talent to the event. He'll be on an opposing polo team against Kareem Rosser, a graduate and board member of the Work to Ride program.

The pair have been friends for 16 years and they're hoping the polo classic will give the sport they love a broader audience.

MORE HEADINES:

"It's a wonderful thing. I'm hopeful this will bring out a lot of awareness to the sport that we love and also to this program. Hopefully more kids will be inspired by polo, by horses," Figueras remarked.

Rosser says the polo classic will be a boost for the city. "We get to bring something to the city it desperately needs right now, considering the pandemic and all of the struggles everyone is dealing with coming out of the pandemic and the violence we’re dealing with in Philadelphia. Bringing something unique such as a polo event to the 6th largest city in the country is great," Rosser explained.

The first annual Philadelphia polo classic is expected to draw 2,000 people to the park.

___

