Philadelphia tow truck operators killed: Police investigate possible connections

The Brief Two tow truck operators from the same company were fatally shot within three weeks. Police are now investigating potential connections between three homicides involving victims that worked for the same towing company. Authorities are exploring the possibility of a territorial dispute as a motive.



Authorities are investigating three homicides involving tow truck operators or employees from the same company, who were killed in separate shootings since November.

Police release images of suspect vehicle

Philadelphia police have released images of a navy-blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, believed to be involved in the murder of 20-year-old David Garcia-Morales.

The vehicle was last seen on the 2200 block of Adams Ave. on Dec. 22.

Garcia-Morales was shot multiple times while in a white tow truck on the 4200 block of Torresdale Ave around 12:15 p.m., according to police.

He died at the hospital the day after Christmas. His mother shared that Garcia-Morales' organs saved six lives.

Three weeks later, on Sunday, 25-year-old Aaron Whitfield was fatally shot inside his tow truck near Bustleton and Knorr Streets, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows a grey sedan slowing down alongside Whitfield's truck, followed by flashes of gunfire.

Whitfield's girlfriend was also shot multiple times.

Law enforcement sources say the grey sedan was recovered by investigators on Tuesday.

Both Garcia-Morales and Whitfield worked as tow truck operators for 448 Towing and Recovery, according to sources.

Garcia-Morales' mother tells FOX 29 that Whitfield helped pull her son from his truck after he was shot to help him, before police arrived and brought him to the hospital. He also visited her son at the hospital, she says.

"I just want justice for my son and his friend," she told FOX 29 over the phone.

Possible connection to third homicide

Police are also investigating a third homicide from Nov. 23, involving 26-year-old Aaron Smith-Sims, another employee of 448 Towing and Recovery, according to law enforcement sources.

Smith-Sims was shot inside his truck, used as a "spotter" to notify operators of accidents, police say.

He succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 4.

Authorities are exploring potential connections between the three homicides.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom stated, "It’s definitely brazen... it could be over territory, also we believe one of the shootings may be over a business dispute."

What we know:

Police are investigating if the homicides are linked to a territorial dispute among towing companies.

The city's tow code uses a rotational program for dispatching licensed towing companies to crash scenes, but it’s common for drivers to try to respond first.

What we don't know:

The exact motives behind the shootings remain unclear, and police continue to investigate potential connections between the incidents.

FOX 29 has made numerous attempts to reach 448 Towing and Recovery, and we will bring you their response once we have it.