Philadelphia traffic: Games at Lincoln Financial, Citizens Bank expected to bring major delays

More than 100,000 sports fans will gather in South Philadelphia for two different games on Wednesday, resulting in potential traffic headaches all day long.

First, the Phillies are taking on the Yankees at Citizens Bank Park at 12:35 p.m.

Then, Arsenal and Liverpool will face off at Lincoln Financial Field just a few hours later at 7:30 p.m.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says the change-up will bring gridlock that will extend far past the arenas, including the I-95, Schuylkill Expressway and Blue Route.

If you're taking public transportation, SEPTA is adding express trips to its Broad Street Subway.

Trains will also be waiting for passengers at the end of each game.