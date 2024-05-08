Philadelphia traffic: I-95 closures could snarl traffic Wednesday afternoon

article

Two waves of midday lane closures on I-95 in Philadelphia could slow traffic for motorists on Wednesday.

The northbound side of the highway will briefly close around 1 p.m. from Academy Road to Essington Avenue.

The southbound side will close in the same area starting around 4 p.m.

The closures coincide with several events happening in the city Wednesday, including a visit from First Lady Kamala Harris.

Fans heading to the Philadelphia Phillies 1 p.m game against the Toronto Blue Jays will likely avoid the first highway closure.

The southbound shutdown, however, could stunt traffic for those leaving the game.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-95 during these brief closures, or to plan ahead for traffic delays.