Philadelphia traffic: I-95 closures could snarl traffic Wednesday afternoon

Updated  May 8, 2024 10:56am EDT
Traffic
A sign for Interstate 95 (I-95) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A section of the highway, the longest north-south interstate on the East Coast, collapsed during a tanker-truck fire on Sunday. Photographer: Hannah Beier/

PHILADELPHIA - Two waves of midday lane closures on I-95 in Philadelphia could slow traffic for motorists on Wednesday. 

The northbound side of the highway will briefly close around 1 p.m. from Academy Road to Essington Avenue. 

The southbound side will close in the same area starting around 4 p.m. 

The closures coincide with several events happening in the city Wednesday, including a visit from First Lady Kamala Harris.

Fans heading to the Philadelphia Phillies 1 p.m game against the Toronto Blue Jays will likely avoid the first highway closure.

The southbound shutdown, however, could stunt traffic for those leaving the game.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-95 during these brief closures, or to plan ahead for traffic delays.