Philadelphia transit: SEPTA bus, trolley, and rail service return after storm

The Brief SEPTA expects most bus and metro routes to resume full service Tuesday, Jan. 27. Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule as crews finish inspections. Riders are urged to report any safety concerns and prepare for possible delays.



Scott Sauer, General Manager of SEPTA, outlined what riders can expect for transit operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27, following Sunday’s snowstorm.

SEPTA bus and metro service updates after the storm

What we know:

Sauer said 37 bus routes have already returned to full service, and most remaining routes are expected to be back at the start of Tuesday’s service day.

"We expect the majority of routes to come back, at the start of tomorrow's service day," said Sauer.

Most metro service, including subways and trolleys, operated throughout the storm, with only brief disruptions on city trolley routes.

"All the Metro service is running presently and will continue to run tomorrow," said Sauer.

Sauer also noted that SEPTA crews have been working closely with the streets department to prioritize clearing and reopening key routes for riders.

Regional Rail and paratransit service plans for Tuesday

Timeline:

Regional Rail remains suspended as of Monday, but Sauer said it is expected to resume Tuesday morning on a Saturday-level schedule.

"Regional Rail is still working on restoration. It is still suspended. But we expect to return service tomorrow morning. On a Saturday level schedule," said Sauer.

Paratransit service will also return Tuesday morning.

Sauer asked customers to clear their walkways so drivers can assist safely.

"We really need those customers to clear their walkways, clear their pathways. So that we can give you the assistance that you need," said Sauer.

Sauer emphasized that parking lots and stations are being cleared, but riders should report any unsafe conditions to SEPTA’s customer service line at (215) 580-7800.

Sauer thanked SEPTA employees for their efforts during the storm and encouraged riders to dress for the weather and prepare for possible delays as service resumes.