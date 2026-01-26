Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
2
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia transit: SEPTA bus, trolley, and rail service return after storm

By
Published  January 26, 2026 7:20pm EST
SEPTA
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • SEPTA expects most bus and metro routes to resume full service Tuesday, Jan. 27. 
    • Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule as crews finish inspections. 
    • Riders are urged to report any safety concerns and prepare for possible delays. 

PHILADELPHIA - Scott Sauer, General Manager of SEPTA, outlined what riders can expect for transit operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27, following Sunday’s snowstorm. 

FULL UPDATE: Philadelphia city officials on snowstorm clean-up, school closings and SEPTA

FULL UPDATE: Philadelphia city officials on snowstorm clean-up, school closings and SEPTA

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders provided an update on clean-up efforts Monday after Sunday's massive snowstorm.

SEPTA bus and metro service updates after the storm 

What we know:

Sauer said 37 bus routes have already returned to full service, and most remaining routes are expected to be back at the start of Tuesday’s service day. 

"We expect the majority of routes to come back, at the start of tomorrow's service day," said Sauer. 

Most metro service, including subways and trolleys, operated throughout the storm, with only brief disruptions on city trolley routes. 

"All the Metro service is running presently and will continue to run tomorrow," said Sauer. 

Sauer also noted that SEPTA crews have been working closely with the streets department to prioritize clearing and reopening key routes for riders. 

Regional Rail and paratransit service plans for Tuesday 

Timeline:

Regional Rail remains suspended as of Monday, but Sauer said it is expected to resume Tuesday morning on a Saturday-level schedule. 

"Regional Rail is still working on restoration. It is still suspended. But we expect to return service tomorrow morning. On a Saturday level schedule," said Sauer. 

Paratransit service will also return Tuesday morning. 

Sauer asked customers to clear their walkways so drivers can assist safely. 

"We really need those customers to clear their walkways, clear their pathways. So that we can give you the assistance that you need," said Sauer. 

Sauer emphasized that parking lots and stations are being cleared, but riders should report any unsafe conditions to SEPTA’s customer service line at (215) 580-7800. 

Sauer thanked SEPTA employees for their efforts during the storm and encouraged riders to dress for the weather and prepare for possible delays as service resumes. 

The Source: Remarks from Scott Sauer, General Manager of SEPTA. 

SEPTANewsPhiladelphiaWinter WeatherTravel News