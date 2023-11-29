Philadelphia Tree Lighting, Holiday Parade 2023: City announces road closures, SEPTA detours
PHILADELPHIA - From the tree lighting to a parade, the city of Philadelphia is preparing for festive holiday events on Thursday and Saturday.
The Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration will be held on Thursday, November 30 while the Philly Holiday Parade takes place Saturday, December 2.
The city released the following details regarding road closures, parking restrictions, and public transportation detours:
Thursday, November 30
Road Closures
The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard north parking lane from Juniper Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard Arch Street
- Broad Street (east and west parking lanes) between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Cherry Street
Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue as dictated by conditions. Residents and visitors should always obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.
Parking Restrictions
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., both sides of the street, unless otherwise noted:
- Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to 15th Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to Juniper Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard (southside) from 15th Street to Filbert Street
- 15th Street (westside) from Arch Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Arch Street (northside) from Broad Street to 13th Street
The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones on Thursday, December 1. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.
SEPTA Detours
SEPTA Bus Routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, and 124/125 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 2 p.m. through approximately 10 a.m.
Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status for updates to routing throughout the day.
Saturday, December 2
Parade Route
- Starts at 2nd and Market Streets
- Westbound on Market Street towards City Hall
- Right turn onto Juniper Street
- Left turn onto JFK Boulevard
- Right turn onto N. Broad Street
- Disperses at N. Broad Street and Arch Street
Road Closures
The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade steps off:
- 2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street
- Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street
- Market Street from 3rd Street to Front Street
The following streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m.:
- Front Street from Walnut Street to Market Street
The following streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until the parade concludes:
- Market Street from Front Street to City Hall
- 3rd Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 4th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 6th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 7th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 8th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 9th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 10th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 11th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- 12th Street from Vine Street to Chestnut Street
- 13th Street from Vine Street to Market Street
- Arch Street from 13th Street to Broad Street
- Race Street from Broad Street to 13th Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Market Street to 15th Street
- N. Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street
- City Hall area from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street
- S. Broad Street (eastside) from Chestnut Street to City Hall
Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.
Traffic delays can be expected during the event. Motorists and cyclists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and to allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.
Parking Restrictions
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 2—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:
- 2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street
- Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street
- Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:
- N. Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to N. Broad Street
- Arch Street from N. Broad Street to 13th Street
- Race Street from N. Broad Street to 13th Street
- Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street
- Juniper Street from Market Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- East Penn Square from S. Broad Street to Market Street
- Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)
The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones on Saturday, December 2. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.
SEPTA Detours
SEPTA Bus Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 42, and 48 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 9 a.m. through approximately 8 p.m.
SEPTA Bus Routes 4, 16, 23, 27, 31, 32, 38, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61, and 124/125 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 3:30 p.m. through approximately 8 p.m.
SEPTA detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA’s System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on X for updates. Detour times are subject to change. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.
Official Parade Cheer Zones
- 5th & Market Streets | Faith and Liberty Discover Center Cheer Zone – Bleacher seating will be available
- 11th & Market Streets | East Market Cheer Zone – Bleacher seating will be available
- City Hall | Wawa Cheer Zone – Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee will be available courtesy of The Wawa Community Care Vehicle