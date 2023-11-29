Philadelphia Tree Lighting, Holiday Parade 2023: City announces road closures, SEPTA detours

article

From the tree lighting to a parade, the city of Philadelphia is preparing for festive holiday events on Thursday and Saturday.

The Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration will be held on Thursday, November 30 while the Philly Holiday Parade takes place Saturday, December 2.

The city released the following details regarding road closures, parking restrictions, and public transportation detours:

Thursday, November 30

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard north parking lane from Juniper Street to Broad Street

Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard Arch Street

Broad Street (east and west parking lanes) between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Cherry Street

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue as dictated by conditions. Residents and visitors should always obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., both sides of the street, unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to 15th Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to Juniper Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard (southside) from 15th Street to Filbert Street

15th Street (westside) from Arch Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Arch Street (northside) from Broad Street to 13th Street

The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones on Thursday, December 1. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

SEPTA Detours

SEPTA Bus Routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, and 124/125 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 2 p.m. through approximately 10 a.m.

Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status for updates to routing throughout the day.

Saturday, December 2

Parade Route

Starts at 2nd and Market Streets

Westbound on Market Street towards City Hall

Right turn onto Juniper Street

Left turn onto JFK Boulevard

Right turn onto N. Broad Street

Disperses at N. Broad Street and Arch Street

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade steps off:

2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

Market Street from 3rd Street to Front Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m.:

Front Street from Walnut Street to Market Street

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until the parade concludes:

Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

3rd Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

4th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

6th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

7th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

8th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

9th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

10th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

11th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

12th Street from Vine Street to Chestnut Street

13th Street from Vine Street to Market Street

Arch Street from 13th Street to Broad Street

Race Street from Broad Street to 13th Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Market Street to 15th Street

N. Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street

City Hall area from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

S. Broad Street (eastside) from Chestnut Street to City Hall

Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

Traffic delays can be expected during the event. Motorists and cyclists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and to allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 2—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

N. Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to N. Broad Street

Arch Street from N. Broad Street to 13th Street

Race Street from N. Broad Street to 13th Street

Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street

Juniper Street from Market Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

East Penn Square from S. Broad Street to Market Street

Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)

The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones on Saturday, December 2. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

SEPTA Detours

SEPTA Bus Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 42, and 48 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 9 a.m. through approximately 8 p.m.

SEPTA Bus Routes 4, 16, 23, 27, 31, 32, 38, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61, and 124/125 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 3:30 p.m. through approximately 8 p.m.

SEPTA detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA’s System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on X for updates. Detour times are subject to change. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.

Official Parade Cheer Zones