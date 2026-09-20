Philadelphia Union complete stunning 3-goal comeback to defeat Sporting Kansas City

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The Brief The Philadelphia Union fell behind 3-0 in the first 16 minutes against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night. The Union responded with four unanswered goals in the second half, securing a 4-3 victory. The win extends the Union's MLS unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive matches, tying a club record.



The Philadelphia Union orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, erasing a three-goal deficit to defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday night.

What we know:

Sporting Kansas City overwhelmed the Union early, building a 3-0 lead within the first 16 minutes of the match. André Luiz scored twice in the opening 10 minutes, and Wyatt Meyer added a third goal in the 16th minute, leaving Philadelphia facing a steep uphill battle at halftime.

However, the Union's response after the break was swift and decisive. In a stunning five-minute stretch, the Boys in Blue leveled the score. Bruno Damiani started the comeback with a goal in the 64th minute. Two minutes later, Cavan Sullivan found the back of the net off a pass from Danley Jean Jacques. Milan Iloski then tied the game at 3-3 in the 68th minute.

The Union completed the comeback in the 73rd minute when relentless pressure forced Sporting Kansas City's Zorhan Bassong to inadvertently turn the ball into his own net, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 advantage.

What's next:

The Union held on to their lead to secure the dramatic victory, extending their MLS unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive matches. This impressive run ties the longest league unbeaten streak in club history.

It was the kind of relentless, never-say-die turnaround that speaks directly to the heart of Philadelphia — refusing to back down when backed into a corner.

The Union will return to Subaru Park next weekend for their final home match in September, where they will host Orlando City FC for Fiesta Hipsana Night.