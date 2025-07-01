Philadelphia weather: Afternoon storms expected to bring heavy downpours, intense wind gusts

The Brief The Philadelphia area is bracing for a round of storms Tuesday afternoon that forecasters say could be severe. Be alert for strong wind gusts of up to 60 MPH and drenching rain that could lead to flash flooding. Periods of rain are expected to continue on Wednesday morning before we hit a stretch of hot and sunny days.



Humid summer conditions on Tuesday will give way to a round of afternoon storms that could be severe with damaging winds and drenching rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the Philadelphia area, saying "scattered to numerous flash floods could be possible."

The entire region is at risk of severe weather on Tuesday that could bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and bouts of heavy rain during the p.m. hours.

What we know:

The Philadelphia area is bracing for a round of late-day storms that could turn severe in some places with bouts of drenching rain and strong wind gusts.

Forecasters expect the main threat to be possible flash flooding, especially in parts south and west of Philadelphia, but most of the area could see heavy downpours.

When will the rain start?

FOX 29's Scott Williams says to expect clusters of storms to move into our area from the west sometime after 2 p.m.

Larger pockets of storms that could turn severe will form over Philadelphia and surrounding areas around 6 p.m.

Expect areas along the I-95 corridor to experience some of the strongest storms as they continue towards the coast.

The storms will become less severe when they arrive at the shore, but beachgoers should still plan for soaking rain.

Leftover showers will linger overnight with periods of heavy rain, but forecasters expect the bulk of the storms to clear by morning.

How much rain is expected to fall?

Forecasters expect around 1-3 inches of rainfall on Tuesday.

Totals could be higher in some places, including areas west and east of Philadelphia.

What's next:

Tuesday's storms and scattered showers on Wednesday morning are all that stands between us and a gorgeous Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia.

Forecasters say Wednesday will start a stretch of sunny and hot summer days that will last through the Independence Day Weekend.

Fourth of July is expected to be the gem of that stretch with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s in Philadelphia.

Those ideal conditions will remain on Saturday and Sunday, with heat and humidity setting in on both days.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the incoming storms and the holiday weekend forecast by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.