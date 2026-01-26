Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia weather: Dangerously cold temperatures to freeze newly fallen snow

Updated  January 26, 2026 7:29am EST
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Below-freezing temperatures in the 20s and teens will remain throughout the week.
    • Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs saw 9 inches of snow on Sunday, while areas in the Lehigh Valley saw double-digit totals.
    • The cold plunge is expected to freeze the freshly fallen snow and ice, which could complicate clean-up efforts.

PHILADELPHIA - The snow may have wrapped up, but the bitter cold temperatures are here to stay as the region begins to dig out from its first significant snowstorm in recent years.

Forecasters expect dangerously cold temperatures over the next several days that will feel like the teens and single to freeze the freshly fallen snow and ice.

How much snow fell in Philadelphia?

By the numbers:

Philadelphia and its immediate suburbs fell just short of double-digit snowfall totals, receiving around 9". Neighboring counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw similar snowfall totals, while parts of the Lehigh Valley saw a foot or more.

FULL LIST: SNOWFALL TOTALS FOR PA, NJ, DEL

Below-freezing temperatures

What's next:

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain well below freezing through the weekend, with single digit overnight lows and Feels Like temps in the teens.

Forecasters expect the deep freeze to worsen on Thursday and Friday when temperatures hit 20 degrees in Philadelphia, before bottoming out at 18 degrees.

WeatherNews