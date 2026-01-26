Philadelphia weather: Dangerously cold temperatures to freeze newly fallen snow
PHILADELPHIA - The snow may have wrapped up, but the bitter cold temperatures are here to stay as the region begins to dig out from its first significant snowstorm in recent years.
Forecasters expect dangerously cold temperatures over the next several days that will feel like the teens and single to freeze the freshly fallen snow and ice.
How much snow fell in Philadelphia?
By the numbers:
Philadelphia and its immediate suburbs fell just short of double-digit snowfall totals, receiving around 9". Neighboring counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw similar snowfall totals, while parts of the Lehigh Valley saw a foot or more.
Below-freezing temperatures
What's next:
Forecasters expect temperatures to remain well below freezing through the weekend, with single digit overnight lows and Feels Like temps in the teens.
Forecasters expect the deep freeze to worsen on Thursday and Friday when temperatures hit 20 degrees in Philadelphia, before bottoming out at 18 degrees.