Philadelphia weather: Chance of rain possible throughout the week in Philadelphia, suburbs

Monday will stay mostly dry, but increasing clouds will signal incoming rounds of rain that will linger throughout the week.

Forecasters expect temperatures to barely break into the 70s on Monday with dense cloud cover that will block out the sun.

Forecasters believe pockets of rain will impact parts of the region on Wednesday and leak into Thursday when sunshine will return.

The chance of rain will remain on Friday as forecasters continue to monitor Tropical moisture that could impact part of the upcoming weekend.

With Fall officially among us, temperatures will turn more mild this week with highs sitting mostly in the mid-to-upper 70s.