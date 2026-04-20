Philadelphia weather: Chilly start to the week before temperatures rebound

The Brief A chilly start to the week will see temperatures only reaching the 50s with sun and clouds. Temperatures will rebound by mid-week, returning to the 70s ahead of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look like rainy days, with chill highs in the 50s and 60s.



Less than a week after the Philadelphia area experienced record-breaking warmth, temperatures will take a meaningful step back.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday before jumping back into the 60s and 70s ahead of the weekend.

What we know:

A raw and rainy end to the weekend will spill over into Monday and Tuesday, with chilly temperatures stuck in the 50s.

A freeze watch will go into effect at midnight Tuesday and won't expire until 9 a.m.

Forecasters expect some showers on Wednesday morning before daytime temperatures rebound into the upper 60s.

Back-to-back pleasant spring days are ahead on Thursday and Friday before a wet weather weekend.

What's next:

While most of the week will stay dry, the chance of rain will increase as the weekend approaches.

Scattered evening showers on Tuesday will leak into Wednesday morning, while Friday night will see the chance of rain jump.

Saturday and Sunday appear to be mostly a washout, with the chances of rain at or above 50% on both days.